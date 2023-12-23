Manipur CM pledges libraries for recognised communities as Christmas gift

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday pledged to construct one library each for all recognised communities in the state as a special Christmas and New Year gift to the people of the state.

Stating that peace is gradually returning to the state with the support of the masses, chief minister N Biren Singh wished the people an advance Christmas and a happy New Year. He added that construction of the Hills Chiefs Guest House will be inaugurated soon before the New Year.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The chief minister made the announcement while speaking as the chief guest of the Curtain Raiser of the Commissioning of the INS Imphal at Kangla in Imphal.

INS Imphal is the third ship of the Vishakapatnam-class stealth guided missile destroyers of the Indian Navy. The keel of Imphal was laid down on 19th May, 2017 and she was launched on 20th April, 2019 at Mazagon Dock Limited of Mumbai. The Ship was named in recognition of the Indian soldiers who fought in the Battle of Imphal during World War II. It is the first Indian Navy ship named after the capital city of Manipur and first one to be named in any city of Northeast India.

Stating that the entire state should feel proud on the naming of the Warship INS Imphal, CM Biren Singh said that despite its size, Manipur has earned its own place in the world.

Whatever recognition we are getting today is because of our forefathers’ contributions and sacrifices, the chief minister added.

He stressed that naming of the Warship INS Imphal is a recognition and show of respect to Manipur’s rich history and past glory and that the people of the State should also reciprocate and appreciate the Central leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others by fulfilling our responsibilities towards building One Bharat Strong Bharat.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He further said that politics is not just development of infrastructure, but it is also about rolling out policies which will deliver long-term welfare to the communities and the state.

He further highlighted the renaming of Mount Harriet as Mount Manipur, nomination of sportspersons Naorem Roshibina Devi and Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu for Arjuna Award and extension of Inner Line Permit system to Manipur.

The ceremony was also attended by Ministers, MLAs, Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh, Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi, DGP Rajiv Singh, civil and police officials, distinguished personalities from diverse fields, NCC cadets, students among others. As part of the ceremony, a painting competition was also organised and a video on INS Imphal shown.

Also Read | From Ukhrul to Seoul: How this Tangkhul youth landed a job at Google

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









