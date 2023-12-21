Manipur violence: How a month-old child died in the crossfire

Imphal: A total of 87 people who died after violence broke out in Manipur in May were finally laid to rest during a mass burial ceremony on Wednesday in Churachandpur district amid tight security.

The youngest among those buried on December 20 was a month-old child named Issac who reportedly died on May 11. Issac was born on April 10 at Senvon village in Pherzawl district, near the border with Mizoram.

Since the child had difficulty in passing urine and stool, needing surgery, the child was referred to the RIMS hospital in Imphal. After a fresh round of investigation in Imphal, doctors had declared the need to perform surgery in May.

As violence engulfed Imphal, the chaos spread to the hospital and the child could not receive proper medical attention. On the evening of May 5, security personnel came to the hospital and informed patients and attendants that all the Kuki-Zomi tribals had to be evacuated to the 2nd Manipur Rifles Camp. As the baby’s condition deteriorated, doctors in the camp suggested that the baby should be sent to a hospital.

Security personnel then took the family to Mother Care Hospital on May 6, and returned to camp along with the parents, leaving the baby behind. This was the last time Issac’s parents Ruolneithang and Remruotzo saw their son.

On May 11, the parents received a phone call from the hospital informing them that the baby had died.

Issac was among the 41 people whose bodies were flown in to Churachandpur on December 14 to have a decent and honourable burial.

