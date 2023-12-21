Manipur violence: How a month-old child died in the crossfire

Imphal: A total of 87 people who died after violence broke out in Manipur in May were finally laid to rest during a mass burial ceremony on Wednesday in Churachandpur district amid tight security.
The youngest among those buried on December 20 was a month-old child named Issac who reportedly died on May 11. Issac was born on April 10 at Senvon village in Pherzawl district, near the border with Mizoram.
Since the child had difficulty in passing urine and stool, needing surgery, the child was referred to the RIMS hospital in Imphal. After a fresh round of investigation in Imphal, doctors had declared the need to perform surgery in May.
As violence engulfed Imphal, the chaos spread to the hospital and the child could not receive proper medical attention. On the evening of May 5, security personnel came to the hospital and informed patients and attendants that all the Kuki-Zomi tribals had to be evacuated to the 2nd Manipur Rifles Camp. As the baby’s condition deteriorated, doctors in the camp suggested that the baby should be sent to a hospital.
Security personnel then took the family to Mother Care Hospital on May 6, and returned to camp along with the parents, leaving the baby behind. This was the last time Issac’s parents Ruolneithang and Remruotzo saw their son.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
On May 11, the parents received a phone call from the hospital informing them that the baby had died.
Issac was among the 41 people whose bodies were flown in to Churachandpur on December 14 to have a decent and honourable burial.
Also Read | Bodies of 87 Kuki-Zo people laid to rest in Churachandpur amid tight security
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur violence: How a month-old child died in the crossfire
- Tripura: JSM party postpones rally after CM’s intervention
- Nagaland’s Wokha district celebrates 50 years of existence
- Arunachal: Namdapha flying squirrel sighted; DNA result awaits
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for December 21
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer December 21