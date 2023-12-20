Manipur CM inaugurates district court building in Thoubal

Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the G+3 Annexe Building for the Court of District & Sessions Judge at Thoubal Court Complex. During the inauguration ceremony, Singh expressed his hope that the new building would serve as a symbol of justice and fairness in the state.

Addressing the inaugural function as the Chief Guest, Singh highlighted the need for a Law University in the state and assured that his government will take all necessary steps in this regard.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Stating that judiciary is one of the pillars of democracy, the chief minister also applauded and welcomed Justice Siddharth Mridul on his appointment as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

He continued that despite the state’s financial constraint, the state government has been putting all efforts to fill any requirement in the law sector. He further applauded Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui, judge at the Manipur HC and said that her appointment is a pride for the entire state.

Manipur has around 1.5 lakhs drug users, CM Biren Singh said, adding that with more support from the government’s War on Drugs campaign, the drug menace can be totally eradicated from Manipur.

He stated that the War on Drugs campaign is stopping the drug menace from entering mainland cities, thereby protecting millions of youths of the country. The government will also address the lack of infrastructure in the districts, he added.

He pointed out that Manipur is passing through a crucial time, but with the support of the public, the state is almost overcoming it. He added that one cannot stop the daily duties, including works in the development sector.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He continued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special priority to Manipur and wants to develop the state.

Chief Justice High Court of Manipur Justice Siddharth Mridul said that one of the most important aspects of maintaining the rule of law is the provision of access to justice.

“Access to justice for all the residents of the state of Manipur will only become a reality if we have adequate infrastructure in terms of courts, staff quarters, among others,” he said.

The Chief Justice said, “We are now targeting a paperless court system, where litigants will be able to access us through videoconferencing and through the internet connectivity from even the remotest corner of the state.”

“That will need the support and the working in tandem of the High Court, Judicial Service as well as the government,” he said adding that so far the response received from the government has been very prompt and very encouraging.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He added that every citizen should have access to the court system 24×7.

The inaugural function was also attended by Minister, Law & Legislative Affairs, Th Basanta Kumar Singh, Judge High Court of Manipur Justice AnBimol Singh, Judge High Court of Manipur Justice A Guneshwar Sharma, Judge High Court of Manipur Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui and Ld. Advocate General, Manipur Lenin Singh Hijam, Commissioner Law Nungshitombi Athokpam among others.

Also Read | Bodies of 87 Kuki-Zo people laid to rest in Churachandpur amid tight security

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









