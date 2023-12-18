Manipur: Miscreants kidnap, then release 11 tribal women

Imphal: At least 11 tribal women who were allegedly abducted by miscreants for ransom in two separate incidents in Imphal were released later, said the Naga People’s Union, Imphal.

According to the NPUI, in the first incident, four Naga girls who were working in a beauty parlour located at Khongnang Ani Karak in Imphal West were forcibly kidnapped after demanding an amount of Rs 3 to 4 lakh as ransom on December 12.

Among the four women from the Chandel district, two belong to the Lamkang tribe and the other two are from the Anal and Aimol tribes. The woman from the Anal tribe owned the beauty parlour, it said.

They were allegedly abducted from their workplace at around noon on December 12 by about 10-12 unidentified armed men who came in two vehicles, it said.

The tribal women were forcibly taken to Sawombung in Imphal East by the miscreants and demanded Rs 3-4 lakh as ransom. However, after some of their friends from the area intervened, the four women were let go at around 6 pm at Sekta, stated the Naga body.

It further stated that the Aimol woman was physically assaulted and beaten up in black and blue, and she is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Even after they were released, the women continued to be tormented by the miscreants over the phone, especially the proprietor of the beauty parlour. They threatened to kill the women if the ransom amount failed to provide them (miscreants) within 2-3 days, alleged the NPUI.

In yet another incident, the NPUI said that seven Naga girls, including the proprietor and a manager belonging to Tangkhul, Maring, Mao and Kabui were kidnapped by some unknown armed miscreants from another beauty parlour located at Chingmeirong in Imphal.

The miscreants (three female and five male) with full arms suddenly stormed the parlour and kidnapped the Naga girls at gunpoint after seizing their mobile phones and other documents. Later, the girls were taken to the jungle of Sekta in Imphal East in a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy and upon reaching the place, the girls, especially the owner and manager were thrashed by using gun butts, sticks and lethal, said the Naga body.

The kidnapped girls were later demanded Rs 5 lakh as ransom and took Rs 2 lakh from them, it stated.

While strongly condemning the incidents, the NPUI also appealed to those armed miscreants to stop harassing the Naga girls who are running beauty parlours in Imphal valley areas to avoid creating any misunderstanding between the Naga and non-Naga communities in Imphal and Manipur.

The Naga group also urged the state government, Governor and Ministry of Home Affairs to seriously and immediately look into the incidents at the earliest possible years implementing a proper law and order to protect civilians and properties.

Also Read | 7 months on, does Human Rights have any relevance in Manipur?

