Manipur: CBI chief Praveen Sood arrives in Imphal to probe Manipur violence

Imphal: Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation Praveen Sood reached Imphal on Monday evening in connection with the probe into cases relating to Manipur violence.
Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh received Sood upon his arrival at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport at around 5 pm.
As per reports, the CBI chief is likely to review the progress made by the SITs under DIG rank officers investigating various cases.
The CBI is probing six cases related to violence in Manipur after they were referred to the department by the state government. While five of the cases are related to alleged criminal conspiracy, one pertains to general conspiracy behind the violence.
The Centre had also asked the CBI to take over the probe for the May 4 sexual violence incident in Thoubal where two women were stripped and paraded naked.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Earlier, a special CBI team headed by Sood landed in Manipur on September 27, to speed up the investigation into the alleged murder of two students – Hijam Luwangbi Linthoinganbi and Philem Hemanjit.
On December 9, the CBI filed a chargesheet against nine accused in the brutal murder case of a 55-year-old Naga woman in Imphal in July amid the ethnic conflict.
Also Read | Manipur: Miscreants kidnap, then release 11 tribal women
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: MP Lorho Pfoze urges Centre to open four land custom stations
- Nagaland: Two abducted by Myanmar-based NSCN-K rescued in Mon
- Manipur: CBI chief Praveen Sood arrives in Imphal to probe Manipur violence
- Tripura to set up special hospital for infectious diseases
- Kohima-made movie to be showcased at Rotterdam Film Festival
- BVFF 2023 | Follower Review: Exploring the Belgaum issue through cinematic lenses