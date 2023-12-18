Manipur: CBI chief Praveen Sood arrives in Imphal to probe Manipur violence

Imphal: Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation Praveen Sood reached Imphal on Monday evening in connection with the probe into cases relating to Manipur violence.

Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh received Sood upon his arrival at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport at around 5 pm.

As per reports, the CBI chief is likely to review the progress made by the SITs under DIG rank officers investigating various cases.

The CBI is probing six cases related to violence in Manipur after they were referred to the department by the state government. While five of the cases are related to alleged criminal conspiracy, one pertains to general conspiracy behind the violence.

The Centre had also asked the CBI to take over the probe for the May 4 sexual violence incident in Thoubal where two women were stripped and paraded naked.

Earlier, a special CBI team headed by Sood landed in Manipur on September 27, to speed up the investigation into the alleged murder of two students – Hijam Luwangbi Linthoinganbi and Philem Hemanjit.

On December 9, the CBI filed a chargesheet against nine accused in the brutal murder case of a 55-year-old Naga woman in Imphal in July amid the ethnic conflict.

