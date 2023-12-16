Churachandpur: Mass burial for 87 bodies on December 20

Churachandpur: The mass burial for the remaining Kuki-Zo people killed in Manipur violence will take place in Churachandpur district, Manipur, on December 20. The burial will take place near Tribal Martyrs Park, Mata.
According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) spokesperson Ginza Vualzong, the burial for 41 bodies of the Kuki-Zo members, which were lying in Imphal morgues and airlifted to Churachandpur on Thursday, will take place during a mass burial programme on December 20.
Another 46 bodies lying at the Churachandpur district hospital morgue will also be buried together, he added.
Earlier, 41 others from the community were buried after the victim’s kin claimed the bodies.
“We still have 11 unaccounted bodies. These are bodies burnt to ashes and bodies we don’t know their whereabouts but reported missing or dead,” added Ginza.
On Friday, a total of 23 bodies, including those 19 others brought from Imphal, were buried during a mass burial rites held at Phaijang village in Kangpokpi district.
The bodies of the mother and son were among 23 from the Kuki-Zo community buried during a mass burial programme in Kangpokpi’s Phaijang village. Rev Dr Satkhokai Chongloi administered the burial, and the deceased received a gun salute by COTU defence (village volunteers).
The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) called for a 12-hour total shutdown from 5 am on Friday in the district to honour and respect the fallen ‘Kuki-Zo brethren’ in the ethnic conflict.
It may be noted that after the Supreme Court’s directive issued last month, a total of 64 bodies killed in the ethnic conflict since the outbreak on May 3 were airlifted and transported to respective locations in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal.
