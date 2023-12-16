1971 liberation war: Manipur observes Vijay Diwas in Imphal

Imphal: Every Indian must strengthen the country, and there can be no compromise in making One India, Strong India, said Manipur CM N Biren Singh at the observance of Vijay Diwas (Indo-Pak War 1971) held at the 1st Manipur Rifles Banquet Hall on Saturday.

“It is a memorable and significant war for India’s military history,” said the CM, the chief guest at the event.

The chief minister further said that as part of India’s Foreign Policy, it is important to maintain good diplomatic relations with the neighbouring countries. He also highlighted efforts taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in developing international relations, including with neighbours like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

“We cannot take what is happening in Myanmar easily,” CM Singh said, hinting at the influx of foreigners.

Stressing that efforts are underway in the areas of Kamjong and Ukhrul using biometrics under the concerned DCs, the chief minister said security forces should also not neglect areas like Behiang, which is bordering Myanmar and should take it seriously considering reports of aggressive fighting in the neighbouring country.

He further expressed the need to open similar and proper camps with biometric and civil police teams in different border areas.

“We cannot deny humanitarian assistance to those fleeing their country due to the violence, and we are providing medicines and tents for them, but we need to identify them by collecting biometric data and provide temporary shelter. We are only asking them not to construct villages in the state,” Singh added.

