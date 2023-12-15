Manipur: Abducted labourers rescued near Assam border

Guwahati: Security forces on Friday rescued two adducted labourers near the Manipur-Assam border in Tamenglong district, Manipur.
The labourers were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and Thursday by unknown armed miscreants from a construction site along NH-37, along the Assam-Manipur border.
On receipt and information, joint teams of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a search and investigation.
The joint team visited the construction site at Lhangnom, Muktakhol , Tatbung , Lhangnom and Phaitol, for joint inquiry and investigation. Exhaustive questioning and extensive search were carried out in the dense jungles, cultivated fields, as well as in villages.
With the untiring efforts of the security forces and resolute support from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and village chiefs of the region, both the individuals were rescued at Thursday afternoon.
The recent incident underscores the unwavering dedication of Security Forces to uphold peace and harmony in the region.
