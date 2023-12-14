Manipur: After 7 months, bodies of Kuki-Zo airlifted from Imphal morgue

Imphal: A total of 60 bodies of Kuki-Zo individuals killed in the Manipur ethnic conflict were airlifted on Thursday. These bodies have been at the Imphal morgue since the crisis erupted on May 3.
“Tribal Martyr’s mortal remain at Imphal were transporting and are reaching our hometown today. So, to show our respect and honour to our beloved Martyr’s mortals coming home, JPO request all our shops and vendors to be shutdown including vehicles, business establishments etc from 2 pm,” stated the Joint Philanthropic Organisation (JPO).
According to reliable sources, at least 19 bodies were airlifted and reached Motbung LS ground in Kangpokpi district. Subsequently, the district police handed over the bodies to members of COTU representing the deceased families.
Initially, nine bodies were airlifted from the Imphal morgue, and later, another 10 bodies arrived at Motbung in Kangpokpi district, as per the sources.
The sources also informed that for Kangpokpi, a mass burial for the 19 bodies has been arranged at Phaijang village on Friday (December 15), about 1 km from Motbung.
41 bodies arrived in Churachandpur by choppers in 4 trips. Burial for the bodies is likely to be held next week.
4 bodies of Meitei individuals lying at Churachandpur district hospital morgue were also flown to Imphal.
This is a developing story.
