Manipur: After 7 months, 4 bodies airlifted from C'pur to Imphal

Imphal: Months after the Manipur violence erupted on May 3, four bodies of people from the Meitei community were airlifted to Imphal on Thursday. The corpses were stored at the Churachandpur Medical College.
After proper verification and identification, the bodies were airlifted by chopper to Imphal.
The four deceased were identified as Soibam Orthelon (45) from Heinoupok in Imphal East, Sunilkumar from Kumbi, Ibemhal from Khuga Tampak, and Ibochou from Sabungkhok village.
According to sources, out of the four, three dead bodies were handed over to their respective family members to perform the last rites. However, the mortal remains of Ibochou was not claimed by the family members as the last rites of the deceased had already been performed earlier. As per sources, the body of Ibochou was later handed over to the Municipality.
Earlier today, another 60 dead bodies of the Kuki-Zi people were airlifted from Imphal amid tight security. 41 bodies were flown to Churachandpur while the other 19 was sent to Kangpokpi by chopper.
The mass burial of the 19 dead bodies from Kangpokpi district is scheduled at Phaijang village, around 20 km from the district headquarters.
The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), a conglomerate of Kuki-Zo people in Kangpokpi district, has called for a 12-hour total shutdown within the Sadar hills to Kangpokpi from 5 am to 5 pm.
