Manipur: Two persons from Imphal valley rescued from Kangpokpi district 

Imphal: A Meitei woman and a Meitei Pangal man, both from Imphal Valley, were rescued from Kangpokpi district by security forces on Tuesday.
According to sources, the two individuals were detained by the COTU women’s wing at Gamgiphai in Kangpokpi district after they crossed the buffer zone on Monday evening.
Upon receiving information that two individuals from Imphal Valley were detained by the COTU women’s wing at Gamgiphai, the troops of Assam Rifles Motbung rushed to the spot and safely rescued them.
Upon inquiry, the two persons were identified as Mohammad Hussain, alias Ningthem, from Kwakta Moirang Kendra, and Lata Laishram of Sekmaijin from Langjing Bazar.
According to sources, both of them were under the influence of alcohol and reached Gamgiphai after losing their way.
As per the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) statement, the two individuals from the valley district who crossed the buffer zone on the midnight of 11th December were safely returned to their families around 10 am on Tuesday.
COTU spokesperson Ng Lin Kipgen urges the current state administration under Chief Minister N Biren Singh to stop waging a ‘war of hatred.’ As a goodwill gesture on the part of the Kuki-Zo community, the said individuals were unharmed.
He further stated that wars are fought on battlefields between men with arms, not with civilians, adding that Kuki-Zo always maintains the rule of law and civility, whether in times of war or peace. He quips that this civility is perhaps the reason why the Kuki-Zo are unique.
The COTU chairman, Thanglen Kipgen, Secretary Lamminlun Singsit, and the executive members handed over the two trespassers to the 22nd Assam Rifles and Kangpokpi Police, it said.
