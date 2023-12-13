Manipur: Security forces avert major tragedy along Imphal-Moreh highway

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur seized a huge cache of explosive devices on Tuesday, averting a major tragedy along the Imphal-Moreh highway (NH-102).
According to an official report, a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy detected and seized 45 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) between the Sinam and Bongyang areas under the Tengnoupal district.
During the joint operation, security forces also recovered around 700 metres of cordex wire, roughly 300 metres of flexible electric wire, digging tools, and two cars with Manipur registration numbers.
The explosive devices were found dumped at the roadside, while the cordex wire was discovered buried on the side of another hillock along the national highway.
Immediately after the report of the explosives’ recovery, a team of bomb experts rushed to the spot and destroyed them at the Assam Rifles camp in Tengnoupal district.
It is suspected that the IEDs were planted to carry out a serial bomb attack on security forces. The seized items have been handed over to the police for further investigation.
Meanwhile, search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Tengnoupal districts.
During the search operation, the team recovered one M16 Rifle with a magazine, 10 M16 ammunitions (5.56 mm), three HE-36 hand grenades, one 51mm smoke bomb shell, and one BP jacket along with two fiber plates from Bishnupur district.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Additionally, another 7.62 mm SLR rifle with a magazine, one tear gas canister, one country-made 9mm pistol with a magazine, one country-made revolver pistol, 30 tear gas shells (rubber bullets), eight country-made pump-action guns, three SBBL guns, one kilogram of gunpowder, one kilogram of iron rod ammunition, and 23 locally-made bombs were recovered from Churachandpur district. In Tengnoupal district, 45 handmade IEDs along with two different types of wires were found.
Also Read | Stay away from Manipur’s internal matter, Biren Singh tells Mizoram CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Security forces avert major tragedy along Imphal-Moreh highway
- Khasi Mandarins grace shelves at Dubai’s LuLu Hypermarkets
- Parthajit Baruah’s ‘The Nellie Story’ shows the lingering scars of a tragedy
- Meghalaya: South Garo Hills school project abandoned midway
- ‘Akoman’ review: A quest for resilience, resolve, nationalism
- Arunachal Pradesh Service commission gets new chairman, members