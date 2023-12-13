Manipur: Security forces avert major tragedy along Imphal-Moreh highway

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur seized a huge cache of explosive devices on Tuesday, averting a major tragedy along the Imphal-Moreh highway (NH-102).

According to an official report, a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy detected and seized 45 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) between the Sinam and Bongyang areas under the Tengnoupal district.

During the joint operation, security forces also recovered around 700 metres of cordex wire, roughly 300 metres of flexible electric wire, digging tools, and two cars with Manipur registration numbers.

The explosive devices were found dumped at the roadside, while the cordex wire was discovered buried on the side of another hillock along the national highway.

Immediately after the report of the explosives’ recovery, a team of bomb experts rushed to the spot and destroyed them at the Assam Rifles camp in Tengnoupal district.

It is suspected that the IEDs were planted to carry out a serial bomb attack on security forces. The seized items have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Tengnoupal districts.

During the search operation, the team recovered one M16 Rifle with a magazine, 10 M16 ammunitions (5.56 mm), three HE-36 hand grenades, one 51mm smoke bomb shell, and one BP jacket along with two fiber plates from Bishnupur district.

Additionally, another 7.62 mm SLR rifle with a magazine, one tear gas canister, one country-made 9mm pistol with a magazine, one country-made revolver pistol, 30 tear gas shells (rubber bullets), eight country-made pump-action guns, three SBBL guns, one kilogram of gunpowder, one kilogram of iron rod ammunition, and 23 locally-made bombs were recovered from Churachandpur district. In Tengnoupal district, 45 handmade IEDs along with two different types of wires were found.

