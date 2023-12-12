Stay away from Manipur's internal matter, Biren Singh tells Mizoram CM

Imphal: It has been just over a week since the Zoram People’s Movement won the Mizoram elections, but the war of words between the leaders has already begun. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took strong exception to new Mizoram CM Lalduhoma’s comments and said his remarks were beyond his constitutional rights.

“Unfortunately, the newly-elected chief minister of Mizoram has commented that Manipur police shouldn’t harass people at Moreh. His remark is beyond the constitution because it is an internal matter of the Manipur state government,” said CM Biren Singh while speaking to media persons on the sideline of Nupee Lal Numit 2023 observation in Imphal in commemoration of brave women who fought valiantly against the British colonial rule.

Singh, in his reaction, also said the new Mizoram CM did not know the ground situation at Moreh. The border town is home to diverse communities, including Meiteis, Meitei Pangals, Tamil, Kukis, Thadou etc, so the place cannot be a one community area, he added.

“My earnest appeal to him is to help us in restoring peace in Manipur irrespective of caste and community in the state,” said the chief minister, adding, “I never said anything during the Bru controversy in Mizoram, rather, we prayed for the restoration of peace in the state of Mizoram.”

The chief minister talked about several refugees who had fled Myanmar following the coup and come to Manipur.

“We are providing humanitarian services to them, including food and healthcare services, with strict precautionary measures to control the influx of refugees by taking biometrics in strategic locations such as the Moreh and Kamjong areas. Three teams have already been sent to Moreh and Kamjong areas to monitor and identify those refugees coming in from Myanmar to Manipur, India. Till now, around 1,900 refugees have been identified at Namlee in Kamjong district, out of which 1,600 have collected the biometrics,” said CM Biren Singh.

