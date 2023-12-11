Manipur: Culprits fined Rs 20 lakh as per customary law for assaulting Naga women

Imphal: The case of assault of two Rongmei women at the hands of locals in Bishnupur district, Manipur, was amicably settled on Monday after a meeting between the Rongmei Naga Council Manipur – Ntayphay Luangrian (RNCM-NTL) and Lamadong Apuna Nupi Lup at the Chuangphun village in Kangpokpi district.

The meeting was also attended by leaders of RNCM-NTL subordinate units and Bishnupur Youth Citizens. The victims of the December 8 incident were identified as Jangaina and Ritalu Dangmei who were reportedly harassed and thrashed despite identifying themselves as Rongmei Nagas.

During the joint meeting, the culprits admitted to the crime and tendered apologies before the members present. The apology was accepted, and the matter was settled as per Naga customary laws.

As per the joint agreement, Lourembam Kennedy, the main culprit, will give a five-hand span of a pig as per customary practices to avoid further altercation.

The accused identified as Kennedy and his friends involved in the assault case agreed to pay an amount of Rs 20 lakh as penalty for the assault and physical harassment to the victims on or before December 16.

“The valley-based civil bodies must stop and avoid frisking the Rongmei Naga people in Bishnupur district for communal harmony and peaceful coexistence,” the joint agreement stated.

It also stated that in case of further harassment to victims, the organisation of Bishnupur district and individuals would be held responsible.

It may be noted that the victims who are residents of Thingpui (Laimanai) village were picked from Macha Ibemma while on their way home from their workplace at Loyola School, Bishnupur.

They were detained at Ningthoukhong Bazar and subsequently handed over to Bishnupur Meira Paibi. Later, they were handed over to some Bishnupur youth where they were physically and mentally tortured.

