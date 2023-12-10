Manipur: Vatican ambassador to India visits relief camp in Imphal

Imphal: The Apostolic Nuncio to India and the Ambassador of the Vatican City to India, on Saturday visited a relief camp at Ideal College, Akampat and distributed relief materials to the displaced persons in Imphal East, Manipur.

HE Most Rev Leopoldo Girelli, Papal Ambassador was accompanied by newly ordained Archbishop of Imphal Most Rev Linus Neli, the Archbishop Emeritus of Imphal, Most Rev Dominic Lumon, Rev Msgr Stephen Killermann, Judicial Vicar, Diocese of Eichstatt, Germany, Rev Fr Varghese Velickakam, Vicar General, Archdiocese of Imphal, team from Diocesan Social Services Society (DSSS), among others.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The ambassador interacted with the people in the camp and was visibly moved. He expressed sorrow at the present situation of violence that has affected all communities in Manipur.

The Apostolic Nuncio also assured his prayers for the people of Manipur and appealed to all sections to shun violence, embrace love and path of peace. The people in the Relief camp expressed their gratefulness for the relief materials received.

On Friday, the Apostolic Nuncio, who is on a four-day trip to Manipur, also attended the episcopal ordination ceremony of Rev Dr Linus Neli as the new Archbishop of Imphal in Manipur’s Senapati district.

After the religious event, the head of the Vatican diplomatic mission in India also blessed and inaugurated a Street Providence Shelter Home at CMC Hospital, Koirengei for men battling with mental illness, Parkinson’s, autism, dementia and Down syndrome.

MLA Ram Muivah and the new Archbishop of Imphal Most Rev Linus Neli and among others also attended the shelter home inauguration programme.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mention may be made that the Catholic Church in Manipur has been rendering relief services to the affected people across communities ever since the violence erupted. In this situation of humanitarian crisis, the church has involved itself in providing dry ration, clothes, medicines, medical camps and stationeries of various nature through its institutions such as the Diocese of Imphal, Diocesan Social Services Society (DSSS), schools and many other institutions across the state.

Also Read | NHRC issues notice to Manipur govt over murder of 13 people in Tengnoupal

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









