Manipur: Police rescue abducted student; 8 held

Imphal: The Manipur police on Saturday rescued one student who was allegedly abducted and arrested eight accused in Imphal West district.

Police sources said that the alleged armed kidnappers were active cadres of proscribed KCP (PWG) working under Lamyanba Khuman.

According to an official, a student at DM College of Science was rescued. The accused were held from Yumnam Huidrom village during a search and rescue operation.

“On December 9 at around 1 am, Imphal police received a complaint about the kidnapping of one Laishram Chinglen Singh, 22, from DM College of Science. And the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh from Laishram’s parents and threatened to kill him if they failed to do so,” said Imphal West SP Shivakanta Singh.

As per police report, the student was kidnapped from the New Boy’s hostel of DM College of Science on Friday afternoon. A kidnapping and ransom case was registered at Imphal Police Station.

On receiving the kidnapping information, the district police quickly activated and conducted raids at various places, the SP informed.

The eight suspects detained by the police have been identified as Khwairakpam Rajen Singh, Sukham James Singh, Moirangthem Amarjit Singh, Taorem Rohit Singh, Kayenpaibam Hemjit Singh, Sandam Romen Singh, Khagembam Dayananda Singh and Sarungbam Umananda.

Meanwhile, one Ghatak rifle with one magazine containing 10 ammunition, one AK-47 rifle with one magazine containing six ammunition, one .32 pistol with one magazine containing six ammunition, 13 mobile handsets, one sword (samurai), and two cars were also recovered from their possession, as per police.

