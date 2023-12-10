Manipur: Police rescue abducted student; 8 held

Imphal: The Manipur police on Saturday rescued one student who was allegedly abducted and arrested eight accused in Imphal West district.
Police sources said that the alleged armed kidnappers were active cadres of proscribed KCP (PWG) working under Lamyanba Khuman.
According to an official, a student at DM College of Science was rescued. The accused were held from Yumnam Huidrom village during a search and rescue operation.
“On December 9 at around 1 am, Imphal police received a complaint about the kidnapping of one Laishram Chinglen Singh, 22, from DM College of Science. And the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh from Laishram’s parents and threatened to kill him if they failed to do so,” said Imphal West SP Shivakanta Singh.
As per police report, the student was kidnapped from the New Boy’s hostel of DM College of Science on Friday afternoon. A kidnapping and ransom case was registered at Imphal Police Station.
On receiving the kidnapping information, the district police quickly activated and conducted raids at various places, the SP informed.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The eight suspects detained by the police have been identified as Khwairakpam Rajen Singh, Sukham James Singh, Moirangthem Amarjit Singh, Taorem Rohit Singh, Kayenpaibam Hemjit Singh, Sandam Romen Singh, Khagembam Dayananda Singh and Sarungbam Umananda.
Meanwhile, one Ghatak rifle with one magazine containing 10 ammunition, one AK-47 rifle with one magazine containing six ammunition, one .32 pistol with one magazine containing six ammunition, 13 mobile handsets, one sword (samurai), and two cars were also recovered from their possession, as per police.
Also Read | Manipur: CBI files chargesheet against 9 accused in death of woman
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal: Collective efforts needed for sustainable power, says Dy CM
- What happens after net zero? The impacts will play out for decades
- Manipur: Vatican ambassador to India visits relief camp in Imphal
- Tripura BJP appoints “feedback gatherers” for 20 tribal seats
- Manipur: Police rescue abducted student; 8 held
- Nagaland: Ahead of Hornbill finale, festival goers face traffic woes