Manipur: Linus Neli ordained as Imphal Archbishop

Imphal: Reverend Father Linus Neli, 66, on Friday, was consecrated as the Archbishop of Imphal, Manipur during an episcopal ordination ceremony held at St John Bosco Parish in Senapati district .
The ceremony was held in the presence of His Excellency Leopoldo Girrelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal.
Most Rev Dominic Lumon, DD Archbishop Emeritus served as Bishop Neli’s chief consecrator while Archbishop of Guwahati Most Rev John Moolachira, DD, and Bishop of Kohima Most Rev James Thoppil, DD were the co-consecrators.
The religious event was scheduled to be held at St John Bosco Parish ground, however, due to incessant rainfall, it was relocated to the Church with a live telecast for the public.
Braving the cold weather, thousands of Catholic faithfuls, Church leaders from different districts of Manipur and Northeastern states attended the ordination ceremony.
This religious mega event is considered as one of the biggest congregations of Catholic faithfuls and church leaders in recent times in the state.
The religious program concluded with a grand community meal.
Most Rev Dr Linus Neli, DD Archbishop of Imphal, hails from Mao Naga community from the Senapati district. He was born on April 26, 1957, in Imphal. He studied philosophy at Christ the King College in Shillong and theology at the Papal Seminary in Pune.
He obtained a Doctorate in Canon Law from the Pontifical Urbaniana University of Rome. He was ordained a priest on December 20, 1984, for the Archdiocese of Imphal.
He became the 5th Archbishop of Imphal. Most Rev. Dr. Linus Neli, DD, Archbishop of Imphal is the first from the Senapati district to make it to the Vatican’s approval. During the ordination, the chief Consecrator led the rites or ordination of a Bishop, presentation of the Bishop-elect, reading of the apostolic letter, Homily, Promise of the elect, and litany of the saints.
4 Archbishops, 14 bishops, 240 priests, 500 nuns from all over North East states and more than 10,000 delegates including from all over Northeast states attended the program.
Over the years during his priesthood, he held various positions and served the Church in his best capacity. He served as the Dean of Studies at the Minor Seminary of Imphal from 1985-1986. He was also the Secretary to the Archbishop of Imphal (1986-1988); Assistant Parish Priest of Sacred Heart in Hundung (1988-1989); Chancellor and Judicial Vicar of Imphal (1994-1998); Principal of the Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School in Hungpung (1998-2004); Associate Director at St. John’s Medical College Hospital in Bangalore (2004-2007); Vicar General of Imphal (2007-2010); parish priest of Mary Help of Christians in Ukhrul (2010-2013); National director of Caritas India (2013-2014); Rector of Oriens Theological College in Shillong (2014-2017); Parish Priest and Principal of the San Pietro Institute in Monsang Pantha (2016-2019); since 2019 so far, Director of the Archdiocesan Retreat Center and Judicial Vicar of the Metropolitan Court of Imphal.
