Manipur: CBI files chargesheet against 9 accused in death of woman

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against nine accused before the Special Judge, CBI Court at Guwahati (Assam), for their involvement in the death of a woman in Manipur.

As per the CBI, a case was registered as per request by Manipur Government and further notification issued by the Government of India. The CBI took over the investigation of the said case/ Crime No. 32(7)/2023 dated 15.07.2023, which was earlier registered at Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East.

According to the CBI, it was alleged that at about 12:10 PM on 15.07.2023, one female was forcibly detained at Sawombung Gate by a mob numbering about 100 people including armed miscreants and was forcibly abducted towards Keibi village in a car.

Subsequently, the dead body of the female was recovered on the same day. CBI investigation revealed that the accused were involved in the said incident.

A Chargesheet was filed before the Special Judge CBI Court, Guwahati (designated as per the orders of the Supreme Court India).

Further investigation is underway, including the identification of other accused involved in the case.

The CBI reminded the public that the findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian Law, it said that the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial.

