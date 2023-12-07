Manipur: Tangkhul groups condemn assault on 3 youths, demand arrest within 48 hrs

Imphal: Tangkhul social organisations have condemned the thrashing of three Tangkhul youths by armed miscreants in Imphal and have served a 48-hour ultimatum to the Manipur government to trace and nab those involved in the case.
In a joint statement issued, the Tangkhul frontal organisations, namely Tangkhul Naga Wungnao Long (TNWL), Tangkhul Shanao Long (TSL), Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS), and Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long (TMNL), strongly condemned the callous act meted out to three persons from the Tangkhul community heading to Ukhrul from Imphal on December 3.
Civil organisations condemned Meira Paibis for allegedly collaborating with armed groups. They urged the state government to apprehend the culprits within 48 hours, ensure the safety of commuters on the Imphal-Ukhrul road, and provide appropriate compensation to the victims.
Three Tangkhul youths were halted at Sowombung around 9 pm by about 30-40 women (Meira Paibis) who questioned them about their identities. Following this, the three youths were forcibly taken to another location in a white Gypsy by armed individuals. There, they were subjected to severe beatings, falsely accused of being informants for the Kukis, before eventually being released.
They were released only after their identities were confirmed by one Tangkhul lady. A case has been lodged at Ukhrul Police Station.
“Such incidents have occurred in the name of safeguarding the community interest or mistaken identity. In many of such past incidents, the community, in good faith, has tolerated enough with a sense of forgiveness,” it stated.
Repeated atrocities against innocent citizens have shattered a sense of security and raised concerns about the intentions of the Meitei community. The Tangkhul CSOs warn that if their demands are not met, they will consider the attacks as deliberate acts in collaboration with the state government and respond accordingly.
