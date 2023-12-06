No cooperation with armed forces until AFSPA is revoked, says Naga students body

Imphal: The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) has reaffirmed their stand of non-cooperation with the Indian armed forces until the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958, is repealed from the Naga areas.

This was in compliance with the resolution of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) adopted during the second federal assembly held in 2022.

In a statement issued, the ANSAM stated: “How can India, especially one that claims to be the World’s largest democratic country get away with so many killings, abductions and atrocities in Naga Homeland? Will (the) Indian government prosecute the official(s) of its security forces who are responsible for their acts of heinous crimes?”

Remembering the infamous 2021 Oting incident, wherein the 14 innocent Naga villagers were brutally massacred by the Indian Armed Forces in Mon district, the Naga student body said the incident was still fresh in the minds of the Naga people.

ANSAM also recalled the infamous Operation Bluebird, 1987, and various other incidents are “still hounding the Naga people with fear and tears.”

“ANSAM offers our highest respect and deepest homage to the departed Naga souls whose lives were mercilessly murdered and all the victims who suffered horrendous tragedies in such incidents,” it stated.

ANSAM said ever since the promulgation of the said infamous act, Nagas have been experiencing an undeclared war.

“The Nagas are peace-loving people and have been maintaining peace and harmony in all the Naga Homeland since the signing of Indo-Naga Ceasefire in 1997 which paved the way to sign of the Framework Agreement between the Government of India (GoI) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) on 3rd August 2015 recognising the unique history and situations of the Nagas and both the entities have committed to start a new relationship based on sharing of Sovereign Power,” ANSAM stated.

However, the Naga student body alleged that the blatant and continuous imposition of AFSPA in the Naga homeland negates the spirit of the Indo-Naga peace process which is at the highest level and reflects the insincerity on the part of the Government of India in resolving the longest political issues in the southeast Asia.

Also Read | One year of Mon massacre: No one died in Oting?

