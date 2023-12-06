Manipur: Cancer screening, awareness event held in Thoubal relief camp

Thoubal: The Karkinos Manipur Cancer Institute and Research Centre collaborated with the Chief Medical Officers’ Team from Thoubal District and the Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) to conduct a cancer early-detection programme. The ‘One Day Community Awareness and Screening Program’ took place at the Wangjing Kodompokpi Sports Complex Relief Camp in Thoubal, Manipur.

The primary goal of the program was to disseminate knowledge about cancer care and emphasise the significance of maintaining proper health and hygiene within the relief camp’s population. The event saw participation from individuals of diverse backgrounds, including men and women from nearby villages in Thoubal District, as well as members of the Chief Medical Officers (CMO) Team and the Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The event featured the active involvement of medical professionals, such as Dr. Nongdren Senjam, the Medical Officer in Charge at Wangjing PHC, and a dedicated team from Karkinos Healthcare Manipur, comprising specialists like Dr. K. Rajo Singh in Anesthesiology, Wahengbam Imo Singh as Operations Manager, and Th. Shantibala as Nursing Staff, along with resident medical officers, nurses, and lab technicians.

General Health Check-ups, Oral Examinations, Clinical Breast Examinations, Cervical Screenings for HPV, and Risk Assessments (CRA), complemented by an informative awareness session, took place during the event. Over 90 Community Risk Assessments were conducted, and participants were also enrolled for ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) Cards during the event.

Beyond medical screenings, the initiative extended humanitarian aid, providing free health check-ups, cancer screenings, and essential healthcare items to over 150 individuals, including children.

Also Read | Manipur: Bodies of 13 killed in gunfight brought to Imphal, 11 identified

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









