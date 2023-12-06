Manipur Cabinet legalises liquor sale and consumption

Imphal: More than a year after the Manipur government partially lifted the prohibition on liquor in the state, the state cabinet has decided to legalise the sale and consumption of alcohol.
The step was taken during a cabinet meeting on Monday night chaired by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to boost the economy and address health hazards caused by the consumption of spurious alcohol.
“Chaired a cabinet meeting at my secretariat. Discussed key initiatives and policies for furthering the development of our state,” CM Biren Singh posted on X.
The cabinet also sanctioned the Manipur Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2023, and approved the production, manufacture, possession, import, export, transport, purchase, sale, and consumption of liquor. The government plans to earn a revenue of Rs 600 crore annually.
A gazette notification incorporating detailed rules and regulations for the legalisation of liquor will be published soon.
Manipur became a dry state after enacting the ‘Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act’ on April 1, 1991, in response to a total prohibition decree by a valley-based outfit. Since then, the state has remained dry, and the move was supported by various CSOs and the public.
On Tuesday, CADA and Nupi Samaj strongly opposed the state government’s decision to legalise liquor in Manipur, raising concerns about the motives behind overturning the 1991 Liquor Prohibition Act.
Nupi Samaj President Th Ramani criticised the government for prioritising liquor production over addressing the ongoing crisis and grieving community members.
In September 2022, the state government had partially lifted the prohibition, allowing the sale and consumption of alcohol in district headquarters, hotels with 20 and above bedding capacity, and the export of locally brewed country liquor.
