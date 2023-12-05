Manipur: Bodies of 13 killed in gunfight brought to Imphal, 11 identified

Imphal: The bodies of 13 persons killed in an alleged ambush by a militant group in Tengnoupal district were brought to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal for post-mortem on Monday night.

The alleged ambush was carried out by suspected Kuki militants at Leithao village under the Machi police station in the Tengnoupal district on Monday afternoon.

According to police, 11 of the 13 deceased have been identified so far and the youngest victims are two 17-year-olds while the oldest is a 47-year-old. Police also informed that all the identified victims are from the Imphal Valley.

Out of the 11 deceased identified, 4 are from Imphal East, 2 from Imphal West, 3 from Bishnupur, 1 each from Thoubal and Kakching.

Post mortem of the remaining two are undergoing by the Forensic department, JNIMS and soon to be identified, it said.

Meanwhile, security forces have been deployed at JNIMS premises to avoid any untoward incident and to prevent any kind of gathering.

Family members of the victims strongly condemned the incident and expressed disappointment at the state government for failing to protect the lives of the youths and not even issuing a statement related to the incident.

According to a family member of one deceased from Imphal East, two of their children had left in a four-wheeler on Monday morning. The bullet wounds on their head and faces showed they were shot from point blank range, alleged the victim’s family member.

