Manipur: Bodies of 13 killed in gunfight brought to Imphal, 11 identified

Imphal: The bodies of 13 persons killed in an alleged ambush by a militant group in Tengnoupal district were brought to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal for post-mortem on Monday night.
The alleged ambush was carried out by suspected Kuki militants at Leithao village under the Machi police station in the Tengnoupal district on Monday afternoon.
According to police, 11 of the 13 deceased have been identified so far and the youngest victims are two 17-year-olds while the oldest is a 47-year-old. Police also informed that all the identified victims are from the Imphal Valley.
Out of the 11 deceased identified, 4 are from Imphal East, 2 from Imphal West, 3 from Bishnupur, 1 each from Thoubal and Kakching.
Post mortem of the remaining two are undergoing by the Forensic department, JNIMS and soon to be identified, it said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Meanwhile, security forces have been deployed at JNIMS premises to avoid any untoward incident and to prevent any kind of gathering.
Family members of the victims strongly condemned the incident and expressed disappointment at the state government for failing to protect the lives of the youths and not even issuing a statement related to the incident.
According to a family member of one deceased from Imphal East, two of their children had left in a four-wheeler on Monday morning. The bullet wounds on their head and faces showed they were shot from point blank range, alleged the victim’s family member.
Also Read | Manipur: Gunfight leaves 13 dead in Tengnoupal
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Grand Theft Auto 6 coming out soon? Here’s what we know
- Planning to Study in the UK: Your Complete Guide to Applying for a Student Visa
- Meghalaya govt reviews projects implemented by NHIDCL
- 3 Tripura cricketers secure place in IPL auction list
- Manipur: Bodies of 13 killed in gunfight brought to Imphal, 11 identified
- Meghalaya to be fully connected by optical fibre network, says CM