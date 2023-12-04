Manipur: Gunfight leaves 13 dead in Tengnoupal

Imphal: At least 13 unidentified dead bodies were recovered in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district after fresh violence broke out at Leithu village on Monday afternoon.

As per officials, security forces rushed to the spot after they received inputs of gunfight between two suspected militant groups at Leithu village, a Kuki dominant area near Saibol in Tengnoupal district.

Upon reaching the place, the security forces recovered 13 dead bodies. However, identities of the deceased could not be verified. The deceased are suspected to be non-locals.

“The incident took place on Monday afternoon when a group of people while on their way to Myanmar were attacked by another group operating in the area, killing 13 persons on the spot,” said an official close to the development.

The fresh violence took place just four days after the Government of India and Manipur government signed a peace pact with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) led by Pambei. A state reception was also organised for the members and cadres of UNLF (P) on Saturday at the historic Kangla Fort, which was followed by a feast.

