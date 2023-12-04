Manipur: After 7 months, mobile data restrictions eased in most areas

Imphal: After a seven-month internet ban in Manipur, the state government reinstated mobile internet data services on Sunday evening, with the exception of conflict areas. Suspension of mobile internet services will persist in conflict-affected locations.
In the latest government order, the suspension of internet/mobile data and MMS services in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur has been relaxed, excluding the mobile towers serving a 2 km radius along adjoining areas of specific districts. This relaxation will be in effect for 15 days until 7:45 pm on December 18.
The order stated, “Considering the reported improvement in the prevailing law and order situation in the past few days and the inconveniences faced by the general public due to the prolonged suspension, the state government has decided to relax the suspension of internet/mobile data and MMS services in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur. However, this exemption does not apply to the mobile towers catering to the stretch of a 2 km radius along adjoining areas between districts of Chandel and Kakching, Churachandpur and Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Kakching, Kangpokpi and Imphal West, Kangpokpi and Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Thoubal, and Tengnoupal and Kakching.”
The order also mentioned that the Governor of Manipur has revoked any previous orders of suspension of mobile internet data/internet data services through VPN, with the restoration of internet services. However, the suspension of operation applies only to mobile towers serving the stretch of a 2 km radius along adjoining areas between affected districts.
All mobile service providers were instructed to ensure compliance with the government directive. Additionally, the government urged the public (internet users) to refrain from activities that may lead to situations warranting the suspension of internet services in the future.
Mobile internet services, with only a few exceptions, have been under a blanket ban in Manipur since the evening of May 3, following an ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state.
