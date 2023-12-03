Ukhrul: So far, no arrests have been made in the recent bank heist at Manipur’s Ukhrul district where an amount of Rs 18.85 crore was looted by armed miscreants at the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

However, reliable sources informed that the unidentified armed miscreants involved in the robbery allegedly fled towards the Indo-Myanmar border on the night the incident took place.

The robbery took place on November 30 when 10 heavily armed men stormed the PNB located in the heart of Ukhrul town at around 5:42 pm and emptied the vault. As the men were masked, authorities are unable to identify any suspect.

Militants stationed at the Indo-Myanmar border are on the suspect list. More details are awaited in this regard.

Sources also informed that at least three getaway vehicles were involved in carrying out the robbery, but two vehicles are yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the robbers reached Sihai Khullen village at around 7 pm, which is about an hour’s drive from Ukhrul district headquarters. Sources revealed that when the robbers reached the village, they forced a local to drive them till Kahaophung near Sinai Khunou and paid him Rs 1,000.

Some onlookers informed the police that during the heist, there were two suspected getaway vehicles seen near the bank, but as per sources, only one vehicle arrived till Sihai Khullen village.

The mode of transportation used from Kahaophung towards the Myanmar border is also yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway, added the source.

As per the authorities, all staff and security personnel of the bank were interrogated by the police. Foul play or inside job has been ruled out by the police.

Following the incident, various Tangkhul frontal organisations condemned the unlawful and despicable act carried out in the heart of Ukhrul town and called upon the authorities to leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators are arrested and penalised as per the law.

