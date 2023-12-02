Manipur's biggest achievement in 7 decades: Biren Singh on peace pact with UNLF

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said the signing of a peace agreement with the state’s oldest militant group, United National Liberation Front (UNLF), is one of the biggest achievements of the state in the last 60-70 years.

“UNLF is a 60-year-old organisation and they never agreed to talks. But keeping confidence and trust in PM Modi, they agreed and signed the peace accord, which is a great achievement,” said CM Biren Singh.

The process for signing the peace agreement under the guidance and advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah took around three years, he added.

Celebrating the historic milestone, the state government organised a reception programme for members and cadres of UNLF at Kangla Fort in Imphal.

Around 550 cadres of the state’s oldest outfit UNLF, including its acting chairman Moirangthem Nongyai and Chabungbam Thanil, general secretary, and their family members attended the grand reception programme.

Expressing gratitude to the leaders, Central Committee, cadres and MPA of UNLF for accepting the Central government’s proposal for peace, CM Biren said, “If there is a beginning, there should be an ending, so wherever there is a conflict, a political solution should be there. I am very happy today and I am grateful to the people of the state because without their support and cooperation, this peace talk would never have happened.”

With people’s support, we have achieved a peace accord between the UNLF, the Central government and the Government of Manipur, he added.

CM Biren Singh also appealed against spreading misinformation through social media without proper verification, which could disturb the peace in the society.

“We have been living divided for long and have lost many precious lives due to the division. Let us learn to sacrifice,” the CM said, reiterating his earlier call for people to forgive and forget.

Meanwhile, speaking at the reception programme, UNLF acting chairman Moirangthem Nongyai said, “The Indian government has recognised Manipur as a sovereign independent country and under this principle, we signed the peace agreement with the Government of India and the peace negotiations will continue.”

He further stated that the group will never compromise when it comes to the sovereignty of Manipur.

“We should never ever lay down our arms until the solution is there,” added the senior leader of UNLF.

As part of the ceremony, the cadres of the UNLF were also feted and pigeons were released carrying the message of peace, hope and development.

The ceremony was also attended by Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, cabinet ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP, Army, civil and police officers, intellectuals, and eminent personalities, among others.

