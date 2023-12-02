Manipur: Kangpokpi becomes "liquor free" town as campaign kicks off

Kangpokpi: The joint initiative of Anti-Drug Cell Kangpokpi Police and Kangpokpi Town Churches Fellowship, the “Liquor-Free Kangpokpi Town” campaign kicked off successfully this morning with a huge seizure of liquor.

The campaign was supported and assisted by the Kangpokpi Women Welfare Organisation (KWWO), and Kangpokpi Youth Union (KYU) under the aegis of the Kangpokpi Town Committee (KTC).

Earlier, the Anti-Drug Cell Kangpokpi Police and the Kangpokpi Town Churches Fellowship had on several occasions made a public announcement notifying that the “Liquor-Free Kangpokpi Town” campaign will begin on December 1 and serve a strict ultimatum to all wine vendors in the town to switch their liquor business to other healthier livelihood business on or before December 1.

Around 247 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor worth approximately Rs 1.37 lakh were seized during the joint liquor drive this morning by the Anti-Drug Cell Kangpokpi Police, Kangpokpi Town Churches Fellowship, and the Kangpokpi Women Welfare Organization.

Later, the seized liquors were destroyed in public at downtown I.T. Road Bazar, Kangpokpi.

Several initiatives to curb the problems arising out of excessive use of liquor in the town had failed, leading to extensive increases in various law and order disturbances, overdose deaths, etc.

Considering the menacing environment due to alcohol/liquor, the Kangpokpi Town Churches Fellowship in consultation with the Town Committee and the Officer-in-Charge Kangpokpi Police Station, Inspector H. Kipgen, under the supervision of SP Kangpokpi initiated the campaign, “Liquor-Free Kangpokpi Town” a bold step to eradicate liquor use in the town.

According to Insp. H. Kipgen, OC Kangpokpi, under the “Liquor-Free Kangpokpi Town” campaign, the Anti-Drug Cell Kangpokpi Police along with the Kangpokpi Town Churches Fellowship and volunteers and members of the local bodies will take extreme measures to curb alcohol/liquor in the town.

He also said continuous liquor drives would be conducted in collaboration with the local civil and church bodies.

KTCF Chairman Rev. K. Hangshing appreciated the commitment of the OC Kangpokpi and the support of SP Kangpokpi in the initiative to make Kangpokpi town a liquor-free town.

