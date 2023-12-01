Manipur CM returns after signing historic peace pact with Centre, UNLF

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival from Delhi at Imphal International Airport on Friday.

The chief minister returned home after the historic signing of the peace pact between the Central government, the Manipur government, and the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), the state’s oldest militant organisation dominated by the majority Meitei community, in Delhi.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

CM Biren was welcomed by his cabinet colleagues, MLAs, and several supporters waving colorful Indian flags.

Speaking to media persons at the airport, Chief Minister Biren Singh expressed gratitude to the central leadership and members of UNLF for renouncing violence and joining the mainstream.

“After 60 years, with the help of the people in the state and through the support and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, today we could achieve this milestone. I, on behalf of the state, express my deepest gratitude to the Central leadership,” said CM Biren Singh.

The chief minister also appealed to other organisations operating in the state to come forward for talks and join the mainstream for peace in Manipur.

Meanwhile, a ceremony was held at Thambal Shanglen, the BJP’s state head office in Keishampat locality in the state’s capital where several senior party leaders and members had gathered to welcome Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It may be noted that the central government on November 29 signed a peace agreement with the UNLF, under which the rebel group has agreed to renounce violence. The development comes days after the ban on the group under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was extended for five years.

Representatives of the UNLF signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Manipur government.

According to the MHA statement, this is the first time a valley-based Manipuri armed group has agreed to return to the mainstream by abjuring violence and agreeing to honor the Constitution of India and the laws of the land.

Also Read | Manipur: Armed men loots Rs 18.85 cr from Ukhrul PNB

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









