Imphal: In a historic milestone, the central government signed a peace pact with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), one of the oldest valley-based extremist groups operating in Manipur. The peace agreement was signed on Wednesday.

With the signing of a peace agreement, the government of India and the Manipur government marked the end of the six-decade long UNLF armed movement in the northeastern state.

Terming it a historic milestone, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X saying, “Modi govt’s relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfilment as the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed a peace agreement, today in New Delhi.”

“UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress,” added Amit Shah.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the signing of peace agreement with the UNLF group was made possible under the able leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“With his wisdom and continuous guidance, a new era of peace and progress dawns in Manipur. A chapter of growth and development now opens as many extend their faith and trust toward the BJP government,” CM Biren posted on X.

Meanwhile, welcoming the UNLF group to the democratic processes and on the path of peace and progress, CM Biren said, “As the UNLF negotiated a settlement and renounced violence, I expressed my appreciation for their decision to engage in peace talks.”

