Ukhrul: In a shocking incident, around Rs 18.85 crore was reportedly looted by unidentified armed persons from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) located at Viewland in Ukhrul district, Manipur, on Thursday evening.
The bank is located right in the heart of the Ukhrul town.
As per reliable sources, the incident took place at around 5:30 pm when around 10 masked men with well-armed suddenly barged the bank from the back door.
At the time of the incident, a total of 10 staff were present, however, they were quickly handcuffed. At gunfight, the miscreants looted the bank.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Soon after the report of bank loot was received, the Ukhrul police team rushed to the spot. Investigation is underway.
No official statement was issued from the bank or the district police at the time of filing this report.
This is a developing story.
Also Read | New era of peace in Manipur and NE region, says MLA RK Imo
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Armed men loots Rs 18.85 cr from Ukhrul PNB
- Mizoram to protest against ECI’s Sunday vote counting decision
- Nagaland: 9th edition of e-Naga Summit held in Kohima
- New era of peace in Manipur and NE region, says MLA RK Imo
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for November 30
- News outlets publish AI-generated image of rescue officials at Uttarakhand tunnel collapse site