Ukhrul: In a shocking incident, around Rs 18.85 crore was reportedly looted by unidentified armed persons from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) located at Viewland in Ukhrul district, Manipur, on Thursday evening.

The bank is located right in the heart of the Ukhrul town.

As per reliable sources, the incident took place at around 5:30 pm when around 10 masked men with well-armed suddenly barged the bank from the back door.

At the time of the incident, a total of 10 staff were present, however, they were quickly handcuffed. At gunfight, the miscreants looted the bank.

Soon after the report of bank loot was received, the Ukhrul police team rushed to the spot. Investigation is underway.

No official statement was issued from the bank or the district police at the time of filing this report.

This is a developing story.

