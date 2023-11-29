Nationwide rally demands separate administration for Kuki-Zo tribes in Manipur

Guwahati: On Wednesday, thousands of people took to the streets in 9 towns, cities, and 17 different villages across the country, participating in a nationwide rally organized by Zo United. The rally aimed to demand a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo kindred tribes in Manipur.

Zo United, a Civil Society Organization (CSO) acting as the parent body for all Kuki-Zo kindred tribes in Manipur, orchestrated the rally. The participants, expressing their discontent with the Manipur state government, held placards bearing slogans such as “Separate administration is the only solution,” “Meitei government, down, down,” “Tribal area, tribal government,” and “No solution, no rest.”

The organisers highlighted the alleged grim situation faced by the Kuki-Zo kindred family as a result of enduring seven months of ethnic cleansing attacks which they claimed were perpetrated by the majority Meiteis, who control the government. They reported a toll of 203 villages completely burnt down, over 7,000 houses reduced to ashes, 152 lives lost, and more than 50,000 people displaced.

Blaming the majoritarian policies of the Biren Singh government for escalating tensions and eroding trust between the Meiteis and tribals, organizers stressed the urgency of establishing a separate administration. They claimed that the Kuki-Zo kindred tribes, once thriving in the capital and prosperous valley areas, have been forcibly displaced, with key institutions like technical institutes, hospitals, offices, and the state’s only airport now inaccessible.

Accusing the government and police of siding openly with the majority community, Zo United alleged that commandos led attacks on tribal villages. They claimed that funds meant for tribal development were being misappropriated by NGOs, with the Chief Minister’s support, citing an incident where the CM allegedly requested approval for significant projects for Meitei NGOs from a Union Minister.

Furthermore, the Kuki-Zo kindred tribes alleged discriminatory actions by the government, including the removal of a chapter on “The Kuki” from school books, biased grading against tribal students, and the hindrance of displaced tribal medical students from writing exams.

They also alleged that the situation worsened when essential items, including central government aid were blocked by Meitei mobs, preventing their distribution to tribal areas.

In a memorandum addressed to the Union Home Minister, Zo United Secretary Dr. VL Nghakthang and Convener Albert Renthlei outlined what they claimed was a desperate need for a separate administration.

The document emphasised historical contributions of the Manipur tribal community to India’s independence struggle which they said was juxtaposed with the Chief Minister and Meitei media’s disinformation campaign, labeling the tribal populace as “illegal immigrants.”

The memorandum also spoke of a humanitarian crisis, armed threats, and violence, with government-issued weapons allegedly distributed to the Meitei population and posing a severe threat to the tribal communities.

Zo United, with these points, urged the Union Home Minister to consider the establishment of a separate administration.

