Manipur's Hongmanh to have memorial park on Naga leader

Imphal: To honour Rungsung Suisa, an unsung Naga leader, a memorial park is being established by the Tangkhul Naga Society Delhi (TNSD) and Hongmanh residents around his grave in Manipur’s Hongmanh village.

According to TNSD President AC Kharingpam, efforts to revive and highlight Rungsung Suisa‘s impact on Naga society and to inspire respect for him in young Nagas led to the collaboration between TNSD and Hongmanh villagers in building the memorial park.

TNSD, Hongmanh village, and representatives from Naga Hoho, Tangkhul Katamnao Long Imphal (TKLI), and NEFEC gathered for a prayer meeting following a site tour, as shared by Kharingpam.

Unsung Naga hero Rungsung Suisa

It may be noted that the Naga leader Rungsung Suisa was born in Somdal village on the western side of Ukhrul district. However, he was buried at Kala Kaphung (Mount of Mirror) in Hongmanh village. The spot for the burial was chosen by Rungsung Suisa himself before he died. This spot was chosen by Suisa to clearly demarcate the boundary between the Meiteis and the Nagas. The grave now lies on an isolated hill lock, as informed by Kharingpam.

The proposal to construct a memorial park was first conceived by the Tangkhul Naga Society, Delhi. In the GBM of the Society, the house endorsed the executive to go ahead with the proposal, it said.

Hongmanh village lies in the Saikul area of Kangpokpi district, Manipur. It is the last remaining Naga area surrounded by Kuki villages. Many traditional Naga villages, such as Chawai, Zingtai, and Sitangphung, have vanished from the map and are now occupied by new Kuki villages, stated the Tangkhul Naga Society.

Rungsung Suisa, a multifaceted figure, became an MP in 1957 after serving in the Manipur Legislative Assembly from June 1948, elected unopposed, and joining the Manipur Electoral College in 1951.

Suisa also served as an assistant to the vice-president of the Naga National Council (NNC) from 1964–1966. In October 1966, following the deadlock in the peace talks, he presented a proposal to solve the Indo-Naga conflict through confederation, with shared responsibilities between India and Nagaland on foreign and military affairs, but full Naga sovereignty on internal affairs. He sought to mediate between the Indian government and the Naga leaders.

Besides being an astute visionary politician, Rungsung Suisa was a pioneer church planter. He served in various capacities in various Naga villages as a pastor and missionary.

The park project, which commenced on November 24, will be executed in phases. The first phase will consist of paving the footsteps from the grave to the prayer house and the construction of a retaining wall.

