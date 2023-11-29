Manipur: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda marries Lin Laishram in Imphal

Imphal: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda tied the knot on Wednesday with his longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram, an actress, and model from Manipur. The culturally rich wedding ceremony took place at Lin’s hometown, Imphal, amid much love in the presence of family members and friends of the couple.

The wedding at Chumthang Shannapung, Langthabal in Imphal West witnessed the vibrant and rich culture of Manipur. The nuptial ceremony, which began at 4 pm, continued late into the night with strict adherence to rituals and practices of Manipuri culture.

Dressed in Manipuri traditional wedding outfits—Pheijom, Pumyat, and Koyet for Randeep and Potloi for Lin—the couple exchanged ‘Kundo’ (garland) as a symbol of husband and wife. Throughout the wedding ceremony, the couple looked ever-happy as they embarked on the new chapter of their life with blessings from family and friends.

Emotional over her childhood friend Lin’s marriage, award-winning filmmaker Meena Longjam said, “My closest friend is getting married to the love of her life, and there is no better happiness than this. This union is made in heaven, and I wish them a very happy married life, and let the people also give them blessings as they embark on the new journey together.”

“We are totally excited and have good feelings that despite the situation in Manipur, Randeep and his family came here for the wedding, for which we should be grateful and appreciative. Due to the present situation in the state, many people have diverted their plans to visit the northeast, especially Manipur. However, with this successful wedding of Randeep and Lin, we have proven that we still have the platform and potential for tourism,” added Ch. Suraj, manager, BK Modelling and Training Academy, Imphal.

The much-anticipated wedding of Randeep and Lin was also graced by the who’s who of the Manipuri film industry and other public figures.

It may be mentioned that prior to the wedding, the couple visited some of the significant places in Imphal, including Iputhou Marjing Khubhamlen and Shri Shri Govindaji Temple, and sought divine blessings for the future. Randeep and Lin also visited Marjing Polo Statue, the world’s tallest statue of a polo player, and Loktak Lake in Bishnupur district.

Model, actress, and entrepreneur Lin made her debut in Bollywood in 2007 with the film ‘Om Shanti Om’ in a cameo role alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. She was also cast in the biopic and award-winning ‘Mary Kom’ film, playing the character of Bembem.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the ‘Highway’ actor Randeep will be seen in the film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

