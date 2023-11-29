Gauhati HC judge to head tribunal probing extremist groups in Manipur

Guwahati: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has established the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal for investigating the activities of Meitei Extremist Organisations operating in Manipur. This tribunal will be headed by Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi, a judge from the Gauhati High Court.

The primary goal of this judicial body is to assess and adjudicate whether there is sufficient justification to declare several Meitei organisations as unlawful associations.

The groups under scrutiny include the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) along with its armed wing, the Manipur People’s Army (MPA), the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its armed wing, the Red Army, the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and its armed wing, also known as the “Red Army,” the Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL), the Coordination Committee (CorCom), and the Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK), collectively referred to as the Meitei Extremist Organisations.

According to reports, the decision to establish the tribunal is aimed at maintaining law and order and addressing security issues.

Reportedly the tribunal will examine the evidence and arguments presented by both the government and the organisations in question to determine whether they should be classified as unlawful associations.

