Manipur: Won’t allow any threat to the unity of the state, says CM Biren

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has appealed to all sections of the society to stand united to find a solution to the present situation in the state.

The chief minister made the appeal during the 50th jubilee celebration of Sanaleibak Daily at Sangai Hall, Hotel Imphal on Monday.

Speaking as the chief guest of the celebration attended by leaders, editors, intellectuals, entrepreneurs, civil society organisation leaders, and media persons among others, the chief minister appealed to all sections of the society to unite and understand the issues at hand to find a solution.

CM Biren Singh stressed that there will be forces attempting to disintegrate the integrity of the state, but is is crucial for the people to stand united.

Let political differences remain as political issues, but when the issue at hand impacts national or state unity, all differences should be dismissed, he said, adding that this is not the time for bickering.

The chief minister highlighted the values of tolerance and inclusivity in Indian democracy and added that the government welcomes all constructive criticism, advice, and suggestions.

Appreciating steps taken up by the UNACCO group in the field of education, the chief minister also highlighted the changes witnessed in the state under the present government in the last 5-6 years and said the government has never said no to any deserving ideas.

On the present issue in the state, the chief minister said that the government cannot allow any threat to the unity of the state or to disintegrate the 34 or so communities residing together in the state.

Acknowledging the difficulties of the journalists, the chief minister also appealed to the publishers to work towards their welfare. He highlighted some efforts taken up by the government for the welfare of the fraternity including an increase in the pension fund and coverage of all journalists under the Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT).

CM Biren Singh further sought the support and cooperation of the people and further wished success to the Sanaleibak Daily.

