Manipur: Won’t allow any threat to the unity of the state, says CM Biren

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has appealed to all sections of the society to stand united to find a solution to the present situation in the state.
The chief minister made the appeal during the 50th jubilee celebration of Sanaleibak Daily at Sangai Hall, Hotel Imphal on Monday.
Speaking as the chief guest of the celebration attended by leaders, editors, intellectuals, entrepreneurs, civil society organisation leaders, and media persons among others, the chief minister appealed to all sections of the society to unite and understand the issues at hand to find a solution.
CM Biren Singh stressed that there will be forces attempting to disintegrate the integrity of the state, but is is crucial for the people to stand united.
Let political differences remain as political issues, but when the issue at hand impacts national or state unity, all differences should be dismissed, he said, adding that this is not the time for bickering.
The chief minister highlighted the values of tolerance and inclusivity in Indian democracy and added that the government welcomes all constructive criticism, advice, and suggestions.
Appreciating steps taken up by the UNACCO group in the field of education, the chief minister also highlighted the changes witnessed in the state under the present government in the last 5-6 years and said the government has never said no to any deserving ideas.
On the present issue in the state, the chief minister said that the government cannot allow any threat to the unity of the state or to disintegrate the 34 or so communities residing together in the state.
Acknowledging the difficulties of the journalists, the chief minister also appealed to the publishers to work towards their welfare. He highlighted some efforts taken up by the government for the welfare of the fraternity including an increase in the pension fund and coverage of all journalists under the Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT).
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
CM Biren Singh further sought the support and cooperation of the people and further wished success to the Sanaleibak Daily.
Also Read | Manipur: Bollywood couple Randeep and Lin offer prayers at Marjing
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura: BJP wants 125th constitutional amendment, TIPRA sticks to ‘Greater Tipraland’
- Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Arunachal, dozens of officers impacted
- Manipur: Won’t allow any threat to the unity of the state, says CM Biren
- Gauhati HC sets aside motor accident claims tribunal’s directive
- Tripura: MHA meets several leaders over development issue in tribal area
- Nagaland: ‘Beautiful girls’ hitmaker Sean Kingston to kick India tour in Dimapur