Manipur: IGNOU promotes tech-based learning in Manipuri

Imphal: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Monday launched channel-based counselling in Manipuri Language under IGNOU at a function in Imphal. Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU, also attended the event.

The minister commended IGNOU for introducing technology-based learning in Manipuri, aligning with the ‘National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,’ emphasising teaching in the mother tongue. He highlighted NEP 2020’s transformative vision for inclusive and equitable quality education.

MoS Ranjan noted the NEP’s ambitious goals over the last three years and praised IGNOU for leading NEP 2020 implementation. He expressed happiness over IGNOU’s programs focusing on Indian knowledge and culture.

Acknowledging IGNOU’s role in NEP priorities, he mentioned plans to compile best practices for other universities. Dais members included Prof Uma Kanjilal, Dr. Srikant Mohapatra, and Dr. Salam Dilan Singh.

