Manipur: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda arrives at Imphal airport

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda arrived at Imphal Airport in Manipur from Mumbai on Monday. The actor was warmly welcomed by his soon-to-be-wife, model, and actress Lin Laishram.

The couple will tie the knot in Lin’s hometown, Imphal, on November 29.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The soon-to-be bride, Lin, looked stunning and gorgeous in her Manipuri traditional attire paired with a Louis Vuitton handbag, while the dashing Randeep chose a comfy white polo shirt and cotton pants. He completed his perfect airport appearance with a pair of sunglasses.

According to reliable sources, before their wedding, the couple will also visit the Marjing Polo Statue, the world’s tallest statue of a polo player, and the historic Kangla Fort.

On November 25, the couple took to Instagram and officially announced that they are getting married on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur.

“Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing of our family and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessing and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful,” the couple said in a joint statement.

For the wedding outfits, the couple will opt for the traditional Manipuri wedding trousseau and adhere to all customs and rituals while staying connected to their roots.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

After the wedding, the couple, aged 47 and 37 respectively, will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai for friends from the industry and those close to them in the city.

However, the date for the reception is yet to be known.

Randeep Hooda, known for his spectacular roles in ‘Sarbjit’ and ‘Laal Rang,’ has always kept his personal life private.

Lin Laishram, who hails from Imphal, Manipur, is an Indian actress, model, and entrepreneur. She started her career in modeling and made her acting debut in the Shah Rukh Khan film ‘Om Shanti Om’ for a cameo role. She was also cast in the Mary Kom film alongside Priyanka Chopra.

Trained in archery from Tata Archery Academy in Jamshedpur, Lin is also known for her proactive advocacy in the representation of the northeast people in the film industry. In 2008, the model turned actress also represented Manipur at the Miss North East beauty pageant where she was placed as the first runner-up.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Manipur: Literature festival strives to promote Tangkhul language

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









