Manipur CM releases diglot edition of Indian Constitution in Meitei Mayek script

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh released the diglot edition of the Constitution of India in the Manipuri Language (Meitei Mayek Script) as part of the celebration of Constitution Day at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Sunday.
Constitution Day is celebrated across the country on 26th November every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On 26th November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect on 26th January 1950.
Speaking on the occasion, CM N Biren expressed that the release of the diglot edition of the Constitution of India in the Manipuri Language (Meitei Mayek Script) is a historic moment for all the people of Manipur. He stated that the Indian Constitution is the world’s longest written constitution, adding that it is admired across the world for its broadness, inclusiveness, and tolerance. He further elaborated that the Constitution includes Directives Principles, Fundamental Duties, and Rights of people, as well as the political structures of Government Institutions, among other aspects.
The chief minister continued that the specialty of the diglot edition released today is the inclusion of Constitutional Amendments till the 105th. He appreciated the officials of the Law Department and other concerned persons for their contribution to translating the Constitution into Meetei Mayek Scripts.
CM Biren further appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Central leaders for their far-sighted vision and special concern given towards Manipur and its people. He mentioned the honor and respect the Central leaders have towards the people of Manipur, recalling the implementation of the Inner Line Permit System, renaming of Mount Harriet in Andaman as Mount Manipur, and lifting of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act under the leadership of the Prime Minister.
He continued that the Central Government, recognising the bravery of our forefathers, has named the third ship of the Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy as INS Imphal. He informed that he would be attending the unveiling ceremony of the crest of INS Imphal, which is to be held on the 28th of this month in New Delhi.
Stating that the Prime Minister and other central leaders have done much for the people of Manipur, the chief minister expressed the need for the people to reciprocate for the honour and respect given to them by the former. He further sought the support of the people in making Manipur march towards peace and development.
During the programme, the chief minister distributed certificates of appreciation to officers and transcriber/translators for their contribution to coming up with the translated edition.
The chief minister also led the others present in the programme in pledge-taking by reading out the Preamble of the Constitution of India in the Manipuri language.
Public Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam, IPR Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan, Law and Legislative Affairs Minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar, Social Welfare Minister Heikham Dingo, Chairman, Manipur Pollution Control Board Dr. Usham Deben, MLAs Thongam Shanti, Thangjam Arunkumar, Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, and senior Government officials also attended the programme, among others.
