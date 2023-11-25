Imphal: In a significant development, security forces in Manipur recovered a huge cache of weapons and war like stores in the general area of Patsoi in Imphal West.
As per an official statement, based on credible intelligence, a search operation was launched by a team of security forces along with personnel of the Patsoi police station and Imphal West Commandos on Thursday.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The search operation team recovered one SLR Rifle, one carbine machine gun, one pistol and one .303 Rifle, ammunition, grenades, detonators and other war like stores.
Later, the recovered weapons and ammunitions were handed over to Patsoi police station against seizure memo for further investigation, it said.
Also Read | Manipur to witness a Bollywood wedding? Here’s what we know
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Biodiversity partnership: Foreign delegates tour national parks in Assam
- Manipur: Huge weapons cache recovered in Imphal West
- State elections will shape India’s mood for 2024
- 14 contestants from 9 districts to vie for Miss Nagaland 2023
- Over 400 Myanmarese seek refuge in Manipur
- Naga leaders aligning with MNF to present Manipur’s reality to Centre: Mizoram CM