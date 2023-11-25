Imphal: In a significant development, security forces in Manipur recovered a huge cache of weapons and war like stores in the general area of Patsoi in Imphal West.

As per an official statement, based on credible intelligence, a search operation was launched by a team of security forces along with personnel of the Patsoi police station and Imphal West Commandos on Thursday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The search operation team recovered one SLR Rifle, one carbine machine gun, one pistol and one .303 Rifle, ammunition, grenades, detonators and other war like stores.

Later, the recovered weapons and ammunitions were handed over to Patsoi police station against seizure memo for further investigation, it said.

Also Read | Manipur to witness a Bollywood wedding? Here’s what we know

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









