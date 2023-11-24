Over 400 Myanmarese seek refuge in Manipur

Imphal: As per data, around 460 Myanmar nationals, mostly women and children, has arrived on the Indian side of the Indo-Myanmar border amid turmoil in the neighbouring country.

According to reliable sources, these Myanmar nationals fled their homes and are taking refuge at Indian villages located along the Indo-Myanmar border. Most of these illegal immigrants are reportedly at Phaikoh village under Kamjong district in Manipur for safer accommodation due to political unrest in Myanmar, informed the source.

The influx of refugees from Myanmar entering India is expected to increase in the coming days due to fresh air strikes by the Myanmar’s military forces against anti-Junta rebels.

Sources also informed that the Myanmar refugees in India are from Aungzaya and Mongjang Momo village in Myanmar.

Following the alarming footfall from the neighbouring country, deputy commissioner of Kamjong district Rangnamei Rang Peter issued a directive to immediately carry verification drive of all cross-border migrants with personal details and place of origin along with biometrics and photographs of all illegal migrants.

The district magistrate has also strictly instructed the district police that no movement will be permitted towards Indian side beyond Phaikoh village. Any movement outside Phaikoh village is to be strictly done on proper verification.

In case of any cross-border infiltration, migrants have been advised to be confined in community places such as community hall/school building/church and so on and not in any individual houses for a minimum period of time. These Myanmar nationals will be deported once the situation in the neighbouring country improves, he added.

