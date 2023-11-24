Imphal: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend, Lin Laishram, a native of Manipur, in her home state by the end of this month.

According to sources, the couple will tie the knot on November 29 in a traditional Manipuri wedding in Imphal, with only family members and close friends in attendance. The nuptial ceremony will have a mythology-themed wedding, drawing inspiration from the Mahabharata.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

For their wedding outfits, the couple will opt for traditional Manipuri attire and adhere to all customs and rituals, staying connected to their roots.

After the wedding, the 47-year-old Randeep and 37-year-old Lin will host a grand reception in Mumbai for friends from the industry and those close to them in the city. However, the reception date is yet to be announced.

Randeep Hooda, known for his spectacular roles in ‘Sarbjit’ and ‘Laal Rang,’ has always kept his personal life private.

Lin Laishram, who hails from Imphal, Manipur, is an Indian actress, model, and entrepreneur. She began her career in modeling and made her acting debut in the Shah Rukh Khan film ‘Om Shanti Om’ in a cameo role. She was also cast in the film ‘Mary Kom’ alongside Priyanka Chopra. Trained in archery at the Tata Archery Academy in Jamshedpur, Lin is also known for her proactive advocacy for the representation of northeast people in the film industry. In 2008, the model-turned-actress represented Manipur at the Miss North East beauty pageant, where she placed as the first runner-up.

Also Read | Adivasi journalist declines award from India Today Group

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









