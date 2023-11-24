LDA chair urges environmental safeguards for Loktak power station

Imphal: Chairman of the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) M. Asnikumar Singh on Thursday led a crucial joint meeting at the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change at Paryavaran Bhawan in New Delhi. The focus was on environmental safeguard measures imperative for the ongoing renovation and modernisation of the Loktak power station.

Singh initiated this meeting by writing to key Ministries, including the Prime Minister’s Office, addressing concerns about the Loktak Hydro Project’s modernisation, lack of consultation with relevant departments in Manipur.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Recognising the intricate link between the Loktak Hydro Electric Project and the local ecosystem, the LDA chairman addressed the challenges emerging since the project’s commissioning. Disruptions to the natural flow of Loktak Lake have impacted biodiversity and led to the displacement of communities dependent on the lake for their livelihoods.

The Loktak Lake power project has induced changes in sedimentation levels, raising apprehensions about the long-term sustainability of the lake’s ecosystem, he said.

In response to these challenges, Chairman Asnikumar stressed the need for a comprehensive assessment considering both immediate and long-term environmental and social repercussions. He emphasised the importance of incorporating sustainable practices into the renovation and modernisation plans to mitigate adverse effects on the ecosystem and the communities.

Chairman Asnikumar highlighted the commitment of the Loktak Development Authority to collaborate with officials from the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Power, Central Water Commission, Ministry of Water Resources, NHPC, state Forest & Wildlife Department, and WISA (Wetland International South Asia).

The chairman outlined the problems created by the Loktak Hydro Project since its commission and stressed the importance of removing Loktak Lake from the Montreux records. While emphasising Loktak Lake as the cradle of Manipur’s civilisation, Chairman Asnikumar stated that Manipur can live without the Loktak Hydro Project, but it cannot live without Loktak Lake.

Chairman Asnikumar proposed the incorporation of changed hydrological patterns, provisions for enhancing the livelihoods of affected people, and recommendations of the Expert Advisory Committee constituted by LDA to address environmental and social challenges.

He invited officials from Union government ministries for a joint meeting in Imphal with the chief minister.

Chief Wildlife Warden Manipur, S. Chhabra IFS, highlighted the critical ecological status of Keibul Lamjao Floating National Park and the alarming situation of its biodiversity, posing a serious threat to the existence of the world-famous Sangai (unique deer species of the world). He strongly suggested revisiting the modernisation plan of the Loktak Hydel Project before execution to avoid further adverse impacts.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Water Resources (Jal Shakti), Power, Government of India, Central Water Commission, NHPC Ltd, WISA, Pr CCF, Manipur & PD, SE (wetland), and LDA.

