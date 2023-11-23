No compromise to protect, safeguard Manipur: CM Biren

Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday affirmed that the integrity of the state will be protected and safeguarded without compromise.
Singh made the statement during the premier show of Rupmahal Theatre in Imphal.
Elaborating on the present situation in the state, the chief minister urged all residents of the state to face the challenges for a strong future.
The chief minister also said that normalcy has been restored in many parts of the state in the past one-two months except for a few incidents of violence reported in some vulnerable areas.
CM Biren also informed that due to the prevailing situation in Myanmar, security forces have been reinforced at the border areas.
Apart from Assam Rifles, state police, border security force and central reserve police force personnel have been deployed. “We are monitoring very strictly,” said the chief minister.
Speaking as the chief guest of the function, the chief minister said that play Iningthou Kulachandra will educate the present and future generations of Maharaja Kulachandra’s spirit and sacrifices.
Iningthou Kulachandra, under Chief Ministergi Artiste Sing Gi Tengbang (CMAT), the 246th stage play of the Rupmahal Theatre, was premiered at the Theatre.
CM Biren also highlighted the historical importance of the Rupmahal Theatre and assured to reconstruct the theatre at the cost of around Rs 4 crore.
Theatre has a big role in bringing a change to society, he said, highlighting the importance of various art forms like theatre, cinema, and more.
Singh also spoke of the State’s prowess in the fields of art, culture and sports and said that the CMAT was launched to support the artistes of the State. He highlighted the importance of promoting and encouraging Thang-ta amongst the younger generation and said Thang-ta not only keeps a person physically fit, but also instills discipline.
The chief minister also expressed concern stating that there seems to be a loss of nationalistic feeling and discipline for the elders among the people.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He said that he was personally struck by certain deeds of Maharaj Kulachandra and wanted to highlight his story, and said that the play will give the message of the sacrifices of our leaders.
Further highlighting the significance and importance of historical events, CM Biren Singh stated that a film is being made on the ‘Seven Years Devastation’ and heroes like Maharaj Gambhir Singh, Maharaj Nar Singh, Heerachandra.
Also Read | Manipur: Indian Army ensures safe return of man from Kangpokpi district
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: We are not less Indian, says tribal forum; threatens ‘bigger agitation’
- Manipur: Jiribam-Imphal new railway line nears completion
- No compromise to protect, safeguard Manipur: CM Biren
- A frog that sings? See what biologists found in Arunachal’s Namdapha
- Pan Arunachal body seeks meet with govt to resolve APPSC paper leak
- Miscreants, extortionists took over reins of BJP: Tripura Cong chief