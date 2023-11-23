No compromise to protect, safeguard Manipur: CM Biren

Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday affirmed that the integrity of the state will be protected and safeguarded without compromise.

Singh made the statement during the premier show of Rupmahal Theatre in Imphal.

Elaborating on the present situation in the state, the chief minister urged all residents of the state to face the challenges for a strong future.

The chief minister also said that normalcy has been restored in many parts of the state in the past one-two months except for a few incidents of violence reported in some vulnerable areas.

CM Biren also informed that due to the prevailing situation in Myanmar, security forces have been reinforced at the border areas.

Apart from Assam Rifles, state police, border security force and central reserve police force personnel have been deployed. “We are monitoring very strictly,” said the chief minister.

Speaking as the chief guest of the function, the chief minister said that play Iningthou Kulachandra will educate the present and future generations of Maharaja Kulachandra’s spirit and sacrifices.

Iningthou Kulachandra, under Chief Ministergi Artiste Sing Gi Tengbang (CMAT), the 246th stage play of the Rupmahal Theatre, was premiered at the Theatre.

CM Biren also highlighted the historical importance of the Rupmahal Theatre and assured to reconstruct the theatre at the cost of around Rs 4 crore.

Theatre has a big role in bringing a change to society, he said, highlighting the importance of various art forms like theatre, cinema, and more.

Singh also spoke of the State’s prowess in the fields of art, culture and sports and said that the CMAT was launched to support the artistes of the State. He highlighted the importance of promoting and encouraging Thang-ta amongst the younger generation and said Thang-ta not only keeps a person physically fit, but also instills discipline.

The chief minister also expressed concern stating that there seems to be a loss of nationalistic feeling and discipline for the elders among the people.

He said that he was personally struck by certain deeds of Maharaj Kulachandra and wanted to highlight his story, and said that the play will give the message of the sacrifices of our leaders.

Further highlighting the significance and importance of historical events, CM Biren Singh stated that a film is being made on the ‘Seven Years Devastation’ and heroes like Maharaj Gambhir Singh, Maharaj Nar Singh, Heerachandra.

