Manipur: Wounded Myanmar national dies in Imphal amid public commotion

Imphal: A Myanmar national who was transported to Imphal on Thursday morning with gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen has reportedly passed away.
The deceased Myanmar national has been identified as Khohantum, 23, from Thanan village in the Sagaing region of Myanmar.
According to a reliable source, the injured Myanmar national was brought by security forces for further treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal at around 8:30 am on Thursday morning after receiving first aid at Nampisha AR post.
However, soon after the news of the Myanmar national being admitted to the hospital, allegedly as a Kuki-Zo patient, a large mob gathered at the hospital premises.
Amid the public outrage, heavy security forces, including Imphal East police commando and central forces, were deployed to control the mob. No untoward incidents were reported from this incident.
Sources also informed that the deceased Myanmar national was among those civilians who were injured in a bomb attack carried out by the People’s Defence Force (PDF) near the Indo-Myanmar border on Wednesday.
As per the director of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), the bullet on the abdomen was removed by a doctor at the PHC in the nearby area where the incident occurred.
On examination, the patient was drowsy, pale and in shock following bullet injury with stitched wound at the supra-pubic area. The patient was then given emergency treatment including IV, fluids, oxygen, and so on by the concerned doctors on duty.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The patient was advised blood transfusion and transfer to surgical ICU (SICU) and to manage including surgical interventions further once patient is stable.
During this process of management, the patient deteriorated before starting blood transfusion. Immediately, resucitation measure was taken up to improve the patient’s condition. However, the patient’s condition deteriorated and was declared dead at around 1:30PM on Thursday.
Also Read | Manipur: Govt committed to students’ welfare, says health minister
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- AIIMS Guwahati to host Int’l conference on wound management
- Water pump near Tripura border to help 250 farmers living beyond fencing
- Angami students raise concern over SAKHI staff appointment in Kohima
- Manipur: Wounded Myanmar national dies in Imphal amid public commotion
- Geologist’s claims rubbishing climate change lack essential context
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer November 23