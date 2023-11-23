Manipur: Wounded Myanmar national dies in Imphal amid public commotion

Imphal: A Myanmar national who was transported to Imphal on Thursday morning with gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen has reportedly passed away.

The deceased Myanmar national has been identified as Khohantum, 23, from Thanan village in the Sagaing region of Myanmar.

According to a reliable source, the injured Myanmar national was brought by security forces for further treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal at around 8:30 am on Thursday morning after receiving first aid at Nampisha AR post.

However, soon after the news of the Myanmar national being admitted to the hospital, allegedly as a Kuki-Zo patient, a large mob gathered at the hospital premises.

Amid the public outrage, heavy security forces, including Imphal East police commando and central forces, were deployed to control the mob. No untoward incidents were reported from this incident.

Sources also informed that the deceased Myanmar national was among those civilians who were injured in a bomb attack carried out by the People’s Defence Force (PDF) near the Indo-Myanmar border on Wednesday.

As per the director of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), the bullet on the abdomen was removed by a doctor at the PHC in the nearby area where the incident occurred.

On examination, the patient was drowsy, pale and in shock following bullet injury with stitched wound at the supra-pubic area. The patient was then given emergency treatment including IV, fluids, oxygen, and so on by the concerned doctors on duty.

The patient was advised blood transfusion and transfer to surgical ICU (SICU) and to manage including surgical interventions further once patient is stable.

During this process of management, the patient deteriorated before starting blood transfusion. Immediately, resucitation measure was taken up to improve the patient’s condition. However, the patient’s condition deteriorated and was declared dead at around 1:30PM on Thursday.

