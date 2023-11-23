Manipur: We are not less Indian, says tribal forum; threatens 'bigger agitation'

Kangpokpi: The 48-hour shutdown in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district imposed by the Committee on Tribal Unity, or the CoTU, Sadar Hills culminated this afternoon at 6:00 p.m. while its economic blockade along NH-2 and NH-37 is still underway.

The top Kuki-Zo tribal body had imposed the 48-hour emergency total shutdown following the brutal killing of two innocent Kuki-Zo, including an IRB personnel, in an ambush allegedly carried out by the valley-based insurgent groups (VBIGs) on November 20, barely a month after the first fatal ambush in the same region by the same suspected VBIGs on September 12 killing three innocent Kuki-Zo.

The second day of CoTU’s Total Shutdown witnessed a similar situation of a complete shutdown of shops, schools, and movement of vehicles along the NH-2, the lifeline of Manipur.

Volunteers were seen at various locations enforcing the total shutdown. However, there was no report of any untoward incident till the culmination of the shutdown at 6 pm as the vehicle movement began after 6:00 p.m. along National Highway 2.

Amid the ongoing total shutdown and economic blockade, CoTU also organised a protest at Leikop along National Highway 2, drawing the central government’s attention, and placing several points to the Union Home Ministry to be addressed within five days.

Speaking to the media, CoTU’s Media Cell Coordinator, NG. Lun Kipgen said that the November 20 ambush taking two innocent Kuki-Zo precious lives was the second fatal ambush carried out by the disguised Valley-Based Insurgent Groups in the region donning state forces camouflage, armed with sophisticated weapons.

“Videos and images of the VBIGs celebrating with a feast after committing the crime are available in the public domain”, he added.

He said that if any Kuki-Zo can be arrested on grounds of mere suspicion without any concrete evidence, then those suspects deserve immediate conviction.

“Our trust in the law and upon the Central Government is waning day by day”, he asserted before adding that if this system goes any longer, it will be a mockery of our democratic and constitutional values.

He also maintained that “the Prime Minister must not let the minorities be a mere sacrificial lamb for the majority community”.

“Are we lesser Indians to have the CBI and NIA to take up our cause”, asked the CoTU Media Cell Coordinator.

He then urged the Prime Minister and also the Union Home Minister to take up the cases of the Kuki-Zo and not to give a step motherly treatment.

