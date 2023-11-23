Manipur: Jiribam-Imphal new railway line nears completion

Kohima: The Jiribam–Imphal new line railway project in Manipur, a crucial connectivity project for the North-eastern region, is at an advance stage nearing completion.

A railway officer informed that the Indian Railways is significantly contributing towards transformation of the North-eastern states by executing several new railway line projects and the Jiribam – Imphal connectivity project plays a vital role.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Constructing new railway lines to connect all the state capitals of North-eastern region is going on under this capital connectivity projects,” the official said.

As the work for connecting the capital city of Manipur-Imphal with the rest of the country is on full swing, the official said that the Noney Bridge is a crucial component.

Once completed, the bridge will be considered as the world’s tallest railway pier bridge of 141m, an integral part of the 111km long Jiribam-Imphal Railway line project.

“According to the latest progress card, the bridge is nearing completion, and is done with 80% of its work. Once completed the bridge will represent as a testament to human ingenuity and engineering prowess as the sheer magnitude of the structure will be an awe-inspiring, symbolizing a commitment to overcoming geographical challenges to ensure seamless rail connectivity,” the official said.

Not only connectivity, but the completion of the Noney Bridge and the Jiribam-Imphal Railway line project is poised to spur economic development in Manipur and the surrounding regions.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The efficient transportation of goods and passengers via rail will reduce costs, enhance trade, and encourage investment in industries and infrastructure. It is also expected to create new job opportunities and contribute to the overall prosperity of the region.

“It will serve as a vital artery in the larger plan to integrate the North-eastern states with the rest of the country with improved connectivity and is expected to boost trade, tourism, and people-to-people interactions, fostering a sense of unity and inclusion,” the official added.

Construction of the Jiribam–Imphal railway project involves multiple tunnels and the total length of tunnels in this project is 61.32 km. The project will have total 11 major bridges and 137 minor bridges.

Also Read | Kangpokpi road tragedy: JAC demands CM’s intervention for justice to victims

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









