Manipur: Govt committed to students' welfare, says health minister

Imphal: Manipur Health Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh has said that the state government is committed to the welfare of all students, particularly those who have been displaced.

Speaking to media persons at his residence in Lamphel, Sanakeithel on Wednesday evening, Minister Sapam Ranjan said that after the unfortunate incident that occurred on May 3, 2023, the government has been making all possible efforts to ensure that students continue their education.

The clarification from the health minister comes days after medical students of the Kuki-Zo community staged a protest against the authorities, alleging that they were not allowed to write their first-year examination at Churachandpur Medical College.

In Manipur, there are four medical colleges, namely the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Shija Academy of Medical Sciences, and Churachandpur Medical College.

All the medical colleges are regulated by the National Medical Commission (NMC), and Churachandpur Medical College started its first session last year, according to the minister.

“The government has approached the NMC for special arrangements for students who could not appear for their exams due to the present crisis in the state,” he said.

As far as the state is concerned, the four medical colleges are affiliated with Manipur University.

The state government has requested special arrangements from the NMC for students unable to take exams due to the current unrest. The government is working to restore the academic atmosphere for the benefit of all medical students, the minister stated.

