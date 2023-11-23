Manipur: Govt committed to students' welfare, says health minister

Imphal: Manipur Health Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh has said that the state government is committed to the welfare of all students, particularly those who have been displaced.
Speaking to media persons at his residence in Lamphel, Sanakeithel on Wednesday evening, Minister Sapam Ranjan said that after the unfortunate incident that occurred on May 3, 2023, the government has been making all possible efforts to ensure that students continue their education.
The clarification from the health minister comes days after medical students of the Kuki-Zo community staged a protest against the authorities, alleging that they were not allowed to write their first-year examination at Churachandpur Medical College.
In Manipur, there are four medical colleges, namely the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Shija Academy of Medical Sciences, and Churachandpur Medical College.
All the medical colleges are regulated by the National Medical Commission (NMC), and Churachandpur Medical College started its first session last year, according to the minister.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The government has approached the NMC for special arrangements for students who could not appear for their exams due to the present crisis in the state,” he said.
As far as the state is concerned, the four medical colleges are affiliated with Manipur University.
The state government has requested special arrangements from the NMC for students unable to take exams due to the current unrest. The government is working to restore the academic atmosphere for the benefit of all medical students, the minister stated.
Also Read | Manipur: We are not less Indian, says tribal forum; threatens ‘bigger agitation’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Geologist’s claims rubbishing climate change lack essential context
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer November 23
- Documentary on Mizoram’s bamboo dance screened at International Film Festival
- Manipur: Govt committed to students’ welfare, says health minister
- Mizoram: NGO delegation en route to Delhi to urge ECI to reschedule vote counting date
- Urban planning scheme greenlit for Tinsukia, 8 more towns in Assam