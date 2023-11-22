Manipuri film Andro Dreams opens Non-Feature film section at 54th IFFI



Guwahati: The Manipuri film “Andro Dreams” made its mark as it inaugurated the Non-Feature Film Section of the Indian Panorama at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, running from November 20 to 28, 2023.

The documentary revolves around the compelling story of Laibi Phanjoubam, a 60-year-old woman from Andro, Manipur who founded an all women’s football club. The football club, Andro Mahila Mandal Association Football Club (AMMA-FC), was established by challenging patriarchal norms and economic challenges. With a legacy spanning over 30 years, the club stands as a testament to resilience and determination.

National Award-winning Director Meena Longjam discovered Phanjoubam’s unique story through a newspaper article, leading her to create the documentary titled “Andro Dreams.” The film boasts an all-female team with a female director, producer, and cast.

During a media interaction at the film festival, Meena Longjam, the director shared more details about Phanjouban’s inspiring story saying that she was the disregarded fourth girl in her family and defied the odds to become the first woman in her village to earn a matriculate degree and work as a primary school teacher. Later in life, she established handloom and weaving craft shops in her community.

Director Meena Longjam emphasised the importance of “Andro Dreams” in capturing the lives of Laibi and her football club, fighting against adversities.

Meena Longjam, the first Manipuri woman to win a National Award for her film “Auto Driver,” is known for her commitment to showcasing the lives of Manipur’s people often obscured in mainstream media. Jani Viswanath, the executive producer of “Andro Dreams,” echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the need to bring women to the forefront and provide them with opportunities, acknowledging their role as the “silent pillars” of society.

The Indian Panorama section at IFFI commenced with the Malayalam film “Aattam” in the Feature section and the Manipuri film “Andro Dreams” in the Non-Feature section, offering a diverse cinematic experience. This year’s IFFI features 25 Feature Films and 20 Non-Feature films, celebrating India’s rich culture and heritage through cinematic art, a tradition initiated with the introduction of the Indian Panorama in 1978 under the IFFI umbrella.

