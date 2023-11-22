Manipur: Indian Army ensures safe return of man from Kangpokpi district

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur ensured the safe return of a Meitei man from Motbung Bazar, a Kuki-dominated area in the Kangpokpi district on Tuesday.
According to an official report, troops from the 22 Assam Rifles escorted 56-year-old Chingshubam Ningthem Singh, son of the late Ch Yaima of Awang Leikhantabi in Imphal West. He had gone to Motbung Bazar in an auto-rickshaw.
Official information indicates that at around 9:15 am, a unit of the 22 Assam Rifles received information about the Meitei individual visiting Motbung Bazar. Shortly after receiving this information, the security forces launched a rescue operation, successfully extracting the Meitei man from Motbung Bazar. He was later handed over to his family members at Sekmai Police Station.
Meanwhile, Manipur police teams continued search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of districts affected by the ongoing ethnic crisis to recover arms and ammunition looted from police stations since the outbreak of the state crisis on May 3.
During Tuesday’s operations, the police recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from Moirangpural Khunou Leikai in Imphal East district. The recovered weapons include one .303 country-made rifle, one country-made 9mm pistol with a magazine, three 36 Indian hand grenades, three 80 hand grenades, two 7.62 mm live ammunition, three 9mm live ammunitions, 21 rounds of .303 ammunition, 11 mini flares (16 mm, red), one 51 mm para-illuminating bomb, nine 12-gauge ammunitions, and one tube-launching 1A.
